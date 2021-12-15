‘Culture of nonpayment won’t be accepted’: Phalatse warns Joburg residents who don’t pay for power

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has issued a stern warning to the city’s residents who don’t pay electricity bills , saying those who can’t afford to pay should come forward before facing consequences.

Phalatse drew a hard line on electricity issues in Soweto, urging those who can afford the service to pay up. She said those who can’t should register for the city’s Extended Social Package (ESP), a basket of subsidies and rebates for financially distressed ratepayers.

She said the “culture of nonpayment” will no longer be accepted.

“There’s a lot of support for the hard line we have taken, that the culture of nonpayment will no longer be accepted. Those who can’t afford have a responsibility to register for the city’s ESP. We will be continuing with that position,” said Phalatse.

“This means you only have two options. You either can afford to pay but you are not paying, or you cannot afford to pay and you are registered for ESP. Anything in between will make you vulnerable as a resident to illegal acts.”