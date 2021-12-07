Mount Road police station service centre temporarily closed

The SAPS Mount Road community service centre has been temporarily closed to the public after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Community members are advised that the centre will be temporarily operating from the back of the station.

“The front entrance at the pedestrian gate will be closed, however the entrance to the community service centre may be accessed through the side gate from Mount Road,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“The community service centre number is also temporarily suspended.

“The affected office will be decontaminated and the community will be informed of its reopening.”

SAPS apologised for any inconvenience caused as a result, Naidu added.

All response assistance must be channelled through to the following shift commanders: Captain Beukes on 071-362-8697 (day shift), Warrant Officer Coetzee on 071-362-8750 (standby) and duty officer Captain Singh on 082-442-2253.

HeraldLIVE