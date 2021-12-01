‘Vicki’s boyfriend did it,’ says Arnold
All the murder evidence points to Leach and his friend, husband’s legal team tells court
Alleged wife-killer Arnold Terblanche says all evidence pertaining to Vicki’s murder points to her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach.
Just more than a month ago, this was the same man Terblanche was relying on to help him win custody of his 12-year-old son, but as his bail application wrapped up on Tuesday, he was quick to point a finger at Leach...
