Cyril Ramaphosa visits ANC's Jessie Duarte in hospital

The ANC has wished its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte a speedy recovery after her hospitalisation.

According to a statement released by the party, Duarte was hospitalised on Sunday with gastrointestinal complications, which it said were being investigated.

“An interventional procedure and other treatment. Further results are awaited. The initial procedure has been successful,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Tuesday. “As a result, the DSG will be on medical leave for the next few weeks. She will discharge her duties and responsibilities in accordance with advice from her medical team.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have visited Duarte on Tuesday before his trip to West African countries.

“He found the DSG in good spirits and conveyed the best wishes of the leadership and membership to her and her family,” Mabe said.

Mabe said that Duarte, 68, was being treated by an “excellent medical team headed by Prof Jose Ramos of the University of the Witwatersrand”.

“The work of the ANC in general, and the office of the secretary-general in particular, will continue unabated. The DSG will be assisted in the execution of her duties and functions by full-time national officials and NEC members based at ANC headquarters. The national officials will make further announcements in due course.”

Duarte has been at the helm of ANC operations since May after the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

TimesLIVE