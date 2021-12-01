Nearly 4,400 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 4,373 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with more than 3,100 of them in Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Tuesday that there were 4,373 new cases recorded across SA, as well as 21 Covid-19 related deaths.

This means that there have been 2,968,052 total cases and 89,843 fatalities recorded across SA to date.