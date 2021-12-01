Couple electrocuted while hanging up washing
A Soweto-on-Sea couple died on Monday after they were electrocuted while hanging laundry on their washing line.
Mphakamisi Cose, 34, and his wife, Lingomso, were found by a neighbour who heard their screams when the incident happened at about 3.30pm. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.