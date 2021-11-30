Arnold Terblanche says state can’t link him to wife Vicki’s murder

Businessman Arnold Terblanche’s legal team has argued that the state has no concrete evidence tying him to the murder of his estranged wife.



Presenting his closing arguments in the magristrate's court in Gqeberha on Tuesday, advocate Francois van Zyl SC said Terblanche admitted to a meeting and regular correspondence with his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach, but said any evidence suggesting their contact was related to an elaborate plot to murder Vicki Terblanche was pure speculation...