Luthando Siyoni sentenced to life behind bars for Jayde's murder

By Riaan Marais -

Convicted murderer Luthando Siyoni has been sentenced to life in prison for his part in arranging the 2015 hit murder of Jayde Panayiotou.



Handing down sentence in the high court in Gqeberha, judge Vinesh Naidoo said none of Siyoni’s arguments in mitigation of sentence outweighed the seriousness of the crimes committed...