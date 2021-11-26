Multimedia

LISTEN | Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

26 November 2021
Teacher and director of Jonginenge Eco-Adventure, Dean Knox, urges pupils and their families to start raising the alarm over the seismic blasting by Shell of the Wild Coast eco-system at protests at Nahoon Reef, Chintsa and Coffee Bay
Image: ALAN EASON

South Africans have been up in arms over applications for offshore seismic exploration projects off the Eastern Cape, threatening to boycott at least one of the companies behind the project.

While opposition to the exploration off the Wild Coast has been mounting, a French multinational has now also applied to explore the area from Gqeberha to Plettenberg Bay.

But what exactly is offshore seismic exploration? And why has it got people so angry?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we unpack offshore seismic exploration with Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) Algoa Bay branch spokesperson Gary Koekemoer.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

