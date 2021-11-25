Still no word if toxic noodles caused death of kids

Test results awaited as Motherwell family prepares for cleansing ritual for children

Premium By Lynn Spence, Mandilakhe Kwababana and Guy Rogers -

Until a formal investigation into the deaths of five children who consumed instant noodles is complete, the possibility of the snack being the cause of death cannot be ruled out.



This is according to the national department of health, amid mounting public calls to have a noodles recall escalate across SA...