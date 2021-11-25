SMME threat to Nelson Mandela Bay water projects
Heated protest at City Hall over payment early challenge for new administration
Hours into its new job, Nelson Mandela Bay’s coalition government was faced with hundreds of small business owners converging on the City Hall to demand an implementing agent be paid — or else all water-augmentation initiatives would be shut down.
Running out of patience after giving officials only a few hours to resolve the payment crisis, the owners stuck to their guns and tried to shut down water projects in St George’s Park and Walmer...
