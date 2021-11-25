1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as SA breaches 1,200 mark

New Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Gauteng, with more than 1,000 recorded in the province.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday that there were 1,018 new cases recorded in Gauteng in the past day. On Tuesday, there were 605.

In total across the country, there were 1,275 new cases recorded in the day.

Gauteng has consistently been the worst-hit province for new infections over the past two weeks. Comparatively, in the past 24 hours, of all the other provinces only the Western Cape (53 cases) breached the 50 mark for new infections.