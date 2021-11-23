Shop owner lays down the law this Christmas

Running festive outlet brings added joy for two months of the year to Bay lawyer

Premium By Kathryn Kimberley -

The Christmas House Shop offers a little more than just figurines, Christmas trees and fairy lights, because if you find yourself on the naughty list, the shop owner, who happens to be a lawyer, will argue your name back onto Santa’s nice list.



Mixing law and all things merry and bright may sound like an odd combination, but it is for this reason that Bay dad Duncan Heuer goes home at the end of the working day with a smile on his face...