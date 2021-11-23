Early B showcases best of Gqeberha in new music video

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A vehement storyteller who has flown the Gqeberha flag high through music, Bloemendal rapper Early B’s latest music video is testament to the pride he takes in his hometown.



The hip hop star’s latest video, Forever or Never, featuring Andrea “Anny” Fortuin, was filmed in Gqeberha, showcasing some of the city’s popular features and businesses. ..