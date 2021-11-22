Perlemoen kingpin Morne Blignault’s desperate plea for cash

Jailed Morne Blignault wants court to release some frozen assets to help struggling family

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



The once high-flying perlemoen kingpin who went from the lap of luxury to a prison cell has turned to Gqeberha’s high court, cap in hand and shackles on his feet, to ask for money from his frozen assets.



Morne Blignault said he needed some of these funds to be released so that he could support his wife and child...