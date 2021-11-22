Penguin Panda power packs a pandemic punch

Premium By Gillian McAinsh -

Panda power is hitting bookshelves with motivational messages this festive season.



Released in time to catch the Christmas gift market, the new book Big Panda and Tiny Dragon by James Norbury is an obvious successor to the runaway hit, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, published in late 2019...