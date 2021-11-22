Environmentally smart pupils picket against pollution

World Fisheries Day celebration highlights dangers to planet, inhabitants

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Celebrating World Fisheries Day at the weekend, environmentally conscious pupils took to the streets to raise awareness about the dangers of pollution.



Leading the pack was KK Ncwana Lower Primary School pupil Musa Halana, who pointed out that pollution not only destroyed the environment but was also bad for people’s health...