SA Harvest looks to provide food security on Garden Route
As part of its fight against hunger, SA Harvest has opened a branch in George geared towards feeding some of the Garden Route’s most impoverished residents.
SA Harvest is a nonprofit organisation (NPO) which operates in six provinces, with branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and now Glaze Street in George...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.