When are experts predicting the fourth wave of infections?

South Africans can expect a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections between mid-December and mid-January, health minister Joe Phaahla warned on Friday.

The minister said government was preparing the health system for a resurgence in infections by stocking up on oxygen supply, ventilators, beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.

“Afrox has made contingency plans to ensure we have enough oxygen when the fourth wave comes,” said Phaahla.

He said the fourth wave would be influenced by factors including high movement and the possible emergence of new and highly transmissible variants.

“The scientific team has not yet detected a variant of concern. The more there are crowds and movements of people, the more you will have the fourth wave coming,” said the minister.