Analogue switch-off looming as SA goes digital
Statistics show that the Eastern Cape has applied for the most government-subsidised television decoders, with 10,261 houses registering.
Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said households that applied should receive their decoder before March 31, when the analogue television transmission will be switched off in all provinces. ..
