Teacher crashes into staff room at Mpumalanga school, injuring four

Officials from the Mpumalanga department of education will visit Kopanang Secondary School in Emalahleni local municipality on Thursday after two pupils and two assistant teachers were injured when a teacher crashed into the staff room.

The department said it learnt with shock about the incident which happened on Wednesday afternoon.

“According to the preliminary information, which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into the staff room, injuring two assistant teachers and two learners,” department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said.

Zwane said the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.

He said Education MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit the school to gather more information about the circumstances that led to the incident.

TimesLIVE