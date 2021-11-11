Plettenberg Bay airport to resume flights on Friday

Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



After three months of no flights, the Plettenberg Bay Airport has been given the go-ahead for commercial aviation to resume ahead of what is expected to be busy festive season for the coastal community.



On Tuesday, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) reinstated, with immediate effect, the airport’s category 4 rating after it was downgraded to category 2 in August...