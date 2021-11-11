Limpopo school torched just days before start of exams

The Limpopo government has expressed dismay at the burning of an administration block at Tshikombani Primary School in Nzhelele Circuit, Vhembe West District, on Tuesday.

Polly Boshielo, Limpopo education MEC, said the administration block which housed the principal’s office and computer room, which was also used by teachers as a staff room, were burnt to ashes in what is suspected by the police to be arson.

“Valuable documents and information and communication technology equipment such as computers and a bulk printer were lost in the fire. Fire fighters were called but it was too late to save the block.

“Learners at the school are scheduled to start with their end of year examinations on Monday November 15. The district office is already making arrangements for nearby schools to support Tshikombani with computers and printers, to ensure smooth running of examinations,” said the department.

In condemning the incident, Boshielo said that anyone who deliberately damages much-needed infrastructure is an enemy of development.

“We are thankful to the school governing body, members of the local community and municipal fire fighters for their swift action. This really helped in preventing the fire from spreading to the classrooms.

“We call on the local community to help the police in their investigations by coming forward with information.” said Boshielo.

