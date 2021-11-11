Experts weigh in on what to expect from the medium-term budget

Investment and economic analysts hope to see the new finance minister prioritise policies that grow the economy and ease SA out of its tight, debt-heavy fiscal position.

Nic Spaull, an associate professor in the economics department at Stellenbosch University, and Citadel Investment Services chief economist Maarten Ackerman and chief investment officer George Herman weighed in on what to expect from the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

It will be the first MTBPS for new finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Spaull’s seven wishes from the budget are:

(1) Get rid of SAA: Reverse the 2020 decision to bail out SAA and sell it instead. The cost of R10bn taken from police, education and public libraries is too high.

(2) Rename the R350 social relief of distress grant a basic dignity grant, make it permanent and fund it either by raising VAT two percentage points, or from a new ring-fenced wealth tax (a simple property tax using the municipal valuation system), distributed to recipients via e-wallet. The full value of the new tax should be distributed to recipients with audits to prove it.

(3) Cap teacher salary increases for five years but allow all teachers to write basic content knowledge tests as a prerequisite for salary increases. Currently 79% of grade 6 maths teachers can’t pass primary school mathematics tests.

(4) Introduce an annual “anti-corruption civil society” grant of R100m distributed to non-profit organisations in proportion to funds raised from South Africans for those organisations with a track record of investigations leading to arrests or financial clawbacks.

(5) Promote the indigenous language publishing industry by removing VAT on all books, magazines and newspapers written in the nine historically under-resourced African languages.

(6) Data and elections: Remove budget cuts from Stats SA and the IEC. Reliable information and reliable elections aren’t worth the ‘savings’.

(7) Set aside R200bn for a “Just Transition” over the next 10 years using the present value of the R23bn a year we allocate to Eskom. “It’s literally the planet that is at stake.”

Citadel’s experts views:

Ackerman said all eyes will be on Godongwana to see if he keeps his predecessor Tito Mboweni’s more economically prudent policies which were designed to stimulate business growth, grow the fiscus and create jobs in SA.

He does not foresee Godongwana making any big changes to existing budget policies.

“Looking at where we are right now, we don’t really see big announcements regarding tax changes or any other policy changes, so it’s likely to be more of an update, and an indication of what we can expect when the national budget speech is delivered in February.”

“MTBPS is often more about policy than nitty-gritty numbers, but it does tell the market where the governing party is taking our finances,” Herman said.