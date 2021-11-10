‘It’s too late for sorry’
Family of Jayde Panayiotou say they will never forgive husband Christopher for murderous deed
Too little too late — the family of slain Kariega teacher Jayde Panayiotou say they will never forgive her murderous husband.
As Christopher Panayiotou spent a second day on the stand in the Gqeberha High Court on Tuesday, he was made to look at photographs of his childhood sweetheart, her body riddled in bullets...
