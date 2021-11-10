Alleged wife killer’s bail hearing postponed due to faulty court equipment
Faulty equipment at the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court saw the formal bail application of alleged wife killer, Vuyisani Ncamani, postponed on Tuesday.
Ncamani, 26, is accused of bludgeoning his estranged 39-year-old wife, Sandiswa Mafilika-Ncamani, to death at their Port Alfred home...
