ANC not desperate to govern at any cost, says Jeff Radebe as coalition talks continue

Despite declining electoral support and some political parties rejecting the ANC as a coalition partner, the party's Jeff Radebe said on Monday they were not desperate.

This as parties including ActionSA, the DA and the IFP vowed not to work with the ANC in any circumstances.

“We do not believe that we do not have options but what is important for us is that we are not desperate. We are not wanting to govern at all costs. We want to have normal coalition agreements that share the same mission and values as we do, of bringing about a better life for the people of SA,” he said.

Radebe was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ANC’s “thank you” event in Soweto on Monday.

Radebe said the coalition talks had moved from “just talks”, as the ANC had met several parties. He would not be drawn into discussing the details.