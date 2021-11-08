KZN teacher stabbed to death in house robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal south coast teacher was killed in her home during a robbery on Sunday.

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza described as “barbaric and cruel” the murder of a primary school teacher in Nyangwini village, ward 11 of Umzumbe local municipality.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Hibberdene police were investigating a case of house robbery and murder.

“It is alleged that on Sunday about 1am the deceased, aged 53, was found lying in the passage in her house at Nyangwini location with a stab wound in the forehead. Two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a bakkie, had been stolen.

“Two suspects were taken in for questioning but nothing linked them to the crime scene. The investigation continues.”