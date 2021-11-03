Let’s conquer killer drought together

Metro emphasises partnership solution and explains how 50l restriction fits into new zoning strategy

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



The metro has re-emphasised its partners approach to overcome Nelson Mandela Bay’s drought challenge, stressing its commitment to fixing water leaks and completing infrastructure interventions, and calling on residents to stick to the 50 litres a person a day maximum.



Water and sanitation director Barry Martin said on Tuesday the 20/40 zoning strategy announced last week was aimed at communicating to residents how the water shortages played out across the metro and why...