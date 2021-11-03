Bedford teacher on drive to share golf’s lessons with youngsters

Mahlulo believes sport teaches budding stars discipline, calmness, punctuality and focus

By Gillian McAinsh

Bedford school teacher Luvuyo Mahlulo is also an educator outside the classroom, using his passion for golf to teach townships children lessons to help them succeed in life.



Mahlulo coaches and mentors young golfers in Bedford, believing the sport he loves can develop discipline, calmness, punctuality, focus — and perhaps even a South African Tiger Woods or Jon Rahm at the same time...