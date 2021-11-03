Christopher Panayiotou to testify against alleged middleman in Jayde hit

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Exactly four years after he was convicted of his wife’s murder, Christopher Panayiotou has emerged as a key state witness set to testify against the man who allegedly helped him arrange the hit.



In a surprising twist, Panayiotou is finally expected to spill the beans on why his beautiful wife, Jayde, had to die...