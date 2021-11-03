Christopher Panayiotou to testify against alleged middleman in Jayde hit
Exactly four years after he was convicted of his wife’s murder, Christopher Panayiotou has emerged as a key state witness set to testify against the man who allegedly helped him arrange the hit.
In a surprising twist, Panayiotou is finally expected to spill the beans on why his beautiful wife, Jayde, had to die...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.