News

Another day of few infections, as NICD reports 169 new Covid-19 cases in SA

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2021
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine was not approved for use in SA after concerns that it might increase HIV susceptibility among vaccinated men.
Image: Lightbox

It was another day of few Covid-19 infections, with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reporting on Tuesday that 169 new cases were confirmed.

This followed after 106 new infections were recorded on Monday.

According to the NICD's latest data, the new cases mean that there have been 2,922,391 confirmed cases across SA since the outbreak of the virus.

The figures also showed that there were 18 Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 89,197 to date.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

Helen Zille dragged out of Bethelsdorp voting station
New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann

Most Read