ANC emerging as the biggest loser in KZN — but it is still early days

If the ANC ever felt invincible, the people of KwaZulu-Natal are showing the party that it is not too powerful to be booted out of power.

While final election results are not due to be released until Thursday, the ANC is emerging as the biggest loser, with more losses suffered than any other party in Monday’s local government elections.

As election results began trickling in on Tuesday, the IFP was steadily regaining lost ground in former strongholds it lost in 2011 due to the breakaway that resulted in the NFP.

On Tuesday evening just a few municipalities had counted and verified results — uMngeni, Mpofana, Endumeni, Emadlangeni.

The IFP is poised to retain the Zululand district, adding Uphongolo local municipality, which was previously governed by the ANC, to its ranks — but the party failed to win the Dumbe local municipality.