News

Storms River rape accused ‘did not mean to suffocate teen’

Man, 42, claims he had consensual sex with 16-year-old

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
28 October 2021

When a Storms River man muzzled a teenager’s mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming, he apparently did not foresee that she would suffocate to death.

Francois Thorne, 42, admitted in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to having had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl, but claimed it had been consensual...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students

Most Read