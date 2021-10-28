Storms River rape accused ‘did not mean to suffocate teen’

Man, 42, claims he had consensual sex with 16-year-old

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



When a Storms River man muzzled a teenager’s mouth with his hand to stop her from screaming, he apparently did not foresee that she would suffocate to death.



Francois Thorne, 42, admitted in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to having had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl, but claimed it had been consensual...