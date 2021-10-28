Sassa applicants wait months to get medical assessment to qualify
No doctor, no grant, no hope
At 30 years old, stage 2 cancer has taken Neel Drinkrow out of the job market.
Redge Williams, meanwhile, has not yet dealt with the emotional trauma of having his leg amputated...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.