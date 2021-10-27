Dumping of dead pets last straw for townhouse residents
Municipality called on to intervene as stench from illegal waste in Parkside becomes unbearable
Three dead rabbits dumped in an open space near a townhouse complex in Parkside has raised the ire of residents regarding illegal dumping taking place in their area.
Residents of Parkside Villas said they have been plagued by certain residents in the area who continually use an open piece of grass on the other side of the complex’s boundary as their personal dumping ground...
