Knysna Tourism R58m payment irregular, says public protector
Municipality's conduct in channelling funds to agency improper, report finds
The R58m channelled from the Knysna municipality to its tourism agency — dating back to 2004 — was tantamount to maladministration.
This was the key finding of a report released by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday. ..
