Knysna Tourism R58m payment irregular, says public protector

Municipality's conduct in channelling funds to agency improper, report finds

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



The R58m channelled from the Knysna municipality to its tourism agency — dating back to 2004 — was tantamount to maladministration.



This was the key finding of a report released by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday. ..