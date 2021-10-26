Covid-19: Just 146 cases and nine deaths recorded in South Africa in 24 hours

There were just 146 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

None of the country's nine provinces recorded more than 50 new cases in the past day, the statistics showed. The worst-hit province was Gauteng, with 44 new infections, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (38) and the Western Cape (24).