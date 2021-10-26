Gqeberha composer wins in inaugural Cabaret and Beyond Festival

Ntlantla Swana’s production to premier at Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in March, then in Durban

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Gqeberha multi-instrumentalist and composer Ntlantla Swana is one of the first beneficiaries of a partnership between the new Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.



Swana is one of two winners of the inaugural Cabaret and Beyond Festival which concluded on Sunday...