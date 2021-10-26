Gqeberha composer wins in inaugural Cabaret and Beyond Festival
Ntlantla Swana’s production to premier at Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in March, then in Durban
Gqeberha multi-instrumentalist and composer Ntlantla Swana is one of the first beneficiaries of a partnership between the new Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Swana is one of two winners of the inaugural Cabaret and Beyond Festival which concluded on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.