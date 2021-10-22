‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in Parys

Residents from Tumahole, a township in Parys, say the erection of a statue costing R3.3m at the never-used Fezile Dabi Stadium was the last straw.

Phase one of the stadium was officially opened by former Free State premier Ace Magashule in 2013. Sports events have never taken place there since.

The provincial department of sport, arts, culture and recreation put the cost of the first phase at about R112m.

Department spokesperson Tankiso Zola said the stadium had not been used due to dispute over its ownership.

“The other reason is that phase two of the construction of the stadium still needs to be undertaken and completed before the stadium could be used,” he said.

Zola said a further R85m was needed to complete phase 2.