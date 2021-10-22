Cape Town allocates R300m to tackle illegal dumping headache

Cape Town is battling an illegal dumping problem that consumes a significant chunk of the city’s budget.

Councillor Xanthea Limberg, responsible for water and waste, launched the second phase of the city's rapid response programme to “support existing efforts to tackle the thousands of chronic illegal dumping hotspots across Cape Town”.

Limberg said the city clears more than 180,000 tons of waste from illegal dumping hotspots across the metro. There are about 2,900 large dumping hotspots in Cape Town for which the city budgets up to R130m to clear every year. She said 91 vehicles had been impounded for their use in illegal dumping during the 2020/2021 financial year.

The councillor said the city has allocated more than R100m extra to fund the second phase of the rapid response programme and received an additional R100m from national government's public employment programme, “bringing the total spend on dealing with illegal dumping to over R300m”.

She said the programme will run for the remainder of the financial year. More than 2,000 workers will be employed and extra vehicles will be obtained to fight the illegal dumping scourge, she said.