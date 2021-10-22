Woman accused of human trafficking back in court

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A 63-year-old woman accused of assisting in the negotiations of a forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl, admitted in the Gqeberha high court on Friday to encouraging the teen to have sex with her 61-year-old brother.



After apologising to the court for halting proceedings on Thursday due to an unidentified ailment, the woman told the court it had never entered mind to discuss sex with the teen before she was sent off to live with her brother as his wife...