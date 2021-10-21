‘Kasi boy’ returns to Gqeberha to promote arts and coding
Software developer launches platform to assist artists, also helping schools with books
A software developer from New Brighton has found synergy between art and technology.
Using his coding background, Lindikaya Ntshinga has created an online platform for Bay artists to upload their work for all to enjoy...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.