Delta subvariant won't change Covid-19 picture, Oxford vaccine chief says

A subvariant of Delta that is growing in England is being monitored but is not likely to change the Covid-19 picture, Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said on Wednesday.

The subvariant, designated as AY.4.2 in Britain, is growing and accounted for about 6% of all sequences generated, the UK Health Security Agency said last week, but it has not been labelled as "under investigation" or a "variant of concern".