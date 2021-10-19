Allegations against Mabuyane concerning, says Cosatu

Cosatu has weighed in on the battle between Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, MEC Babalo Madikizela and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a statement, Cosatu Eastern Cape called allegations against Mabuyane and public works MEC Madikizela deeply concerning and said it expected the ANC to handle the matter in a responsible manner.

In a report released by Mkhwebane, Mabuyane is accused of using state funding to renovate his East London home while money was paid to Madikizela and used for a vehicle deposit and clothing purchases.

The money was meant for the transportation of mourners at the memorial service of late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Cosatu said the report had far-reaching implications for the ANC.

“Cosatu is deeply concerned by the report on the investigation into allegations of corruption, maladministration, or misuse of public funds by senior and executive government officials from the Mbizana Local Municipality and Eastern Cape provincial government department(s) tabled by the public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“The report has far-reaching implications on the ANC as an organisation and the implicated individuals,” it said.

“The ANC as an organisation has embarked on the renewal programme which has anti-corruption elements.

“ANC leaders in government have a dual responsibility to fight against corruption, as leaders of the organisation and leaders of government.”

Cosatu said senior ANC leaders and those deployed in government must refrain from public attacks on Chapter 9 institutions.

“What is contained in the report undermines the efforts to fight corruption on the part of the ANC as an organisation and the government led by the ANC.

“Every citizen has a right to take the report on judicial review when not happy about its contents.

“Political leaders, particularly those in governments, should resist the temptation of attacking Chapter 9 institutions in public as that is unpalatable.

“The ANC has a historical responsibility of applying fairness and consistency irrespective of who is affected.

“We expect the ANC to use its internal processes to handle the matter in a responsible manner,” it said.

HeraldLIVE