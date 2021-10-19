'I hope you're safe with God': daughter of slain KZN pastor at her memorial

Love, community, laughter and peace. This summed up slain NG Kerk Suidkus minister Liezel de Jager.

Moving tributes to the 38-year-old mother of two were central to her memorial service in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

A massive portrait of a smiling de Jager, fairy lights, grey chiffon drapes and grand floral arrangements featured in the emotional farewell attended by her family, congregants and friends.

Her lifeless body was discovered by her husband Werner in the yard of their Athlone Park home on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that she was found with strangulation marks on her neck and none of her possessions had been taken. She had returned home from a jog.