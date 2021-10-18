Unemployment to be focus area for new Miss SA

New Miss SA Lalela Mswane, 24, said on Sunday she will start the conversation about unemployment among the youth and seek meaningful solutions to this problem.

Mswane, from KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, began her reign as Miss SA with a busy schedule including a press conference with the two runners-up, Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi, a day after the glitzy gala event.

“During the journey towards this title, I made unemployment the cornerstone of all the causes I care for because it not only affects our youth but is the source of many of the social ills so prevalent in South Africa.

“It is now my duty as Miss SA to ensure that I start the conversation about unemployment amongst our youth and seek meaningful solutions which will have long-lasting effects towards its rebate,” Mswane said.

Mswane said she was not expecting the win.

“I really wasn't expecting it, which is why I started crying [when I was crowned]. I was so shocked because I was already so fulfilled and blessed to have made top three. So, for me, taking the title is genuinely just the cherry on top,” Mswane said.

She said her role was now to encourage, to inspire, to give hope and to continue to work and build onto the legacies of Miss SA’s past.