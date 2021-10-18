Uncle dies trying to save toddler from burning home

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



The uncle of a three-year-old boy sacrificed his life in a failed attempt to save his little nephew from their burning home in Kariega on Sunday morning.



Disoriented and traumatised, a Blikkiesdorp mother, along with other family members, could do nothing but watch as their home was engulfed by flames, with their loved ones still trapped inside...