Gqeberha port nears end of the road
But petroleum industry terminal operators say relocation will affect price of fuel initially and jobs of some workers
Gqeberha’s port is fast reaching the end of its economic life, with several pipelines and tanks defective at the manganese and liquid bulk terminals.
This is according to port manager Rajesh Dana, who said ageing infrastructure, along with health, safety and environmental concerns were the driving factor for the relocation of the terminals to the Port of Ngqura...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.