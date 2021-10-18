Gqeberha port nears end of the road

But petroleum industry terminal operators say relocation will affect price of fuel initially and jobs of some workers

Premium By Nomazima Nkosi -

Gqeberha’s port is fast reaching the end of its economic life, with several pipelines and tanks defective at the manganese and liquid bulk terminals.



This is according to port manager Rajesh Dana, who said ageing infrastructure, along with health, safety and environmental concerns were the driving factor for the relocation of the terminals to the Port of Ngqura...