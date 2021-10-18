Suspected arsonist on the run
The man suspected of being behind a fire that killed a three-year-old boy and his uncle, who had bravely tried to rescue the child from a burning house in Blikkiesdorp, Kariega, on Sunday, is on the run.
The suspect is known to the family of the deceased and was allegedly seen near their home when the fire started in the early hours of Sunday...
